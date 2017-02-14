Entries open for Rotorua Lakes Community Awards

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 11:39

The once a year opportunity to celebrate and recognise local volunteers - individuals and groups alike - has arrived in the Rotorua Lakes District.

Entries for the Trustpower Rotorua Lakes Community Awards which acknowledge voluntary groups, and the Rotorua Lakes Council Community Awards which are for individuals, are now open.

The Trustpower Rotorua Lakes Community Awards recognise and thank local voluntary groups and their contributions to the community. Anyone can enter a voluntary group or organisation in the Trustpower Rotorua Lakes Community Awards, including voluntary groups themselves.

Since the Trustpower Rotorua Lakes Community Awards began in 1999 more than $83,000 has been given away to deserving voluntary groups and organisations. This year more than $5000 is up for grabs.

The Rotorua Lakes Council Community Awards are to recognise outstanding community service by an individual and national and international achievements by local people over a long period (15 year guideline).

Last year around 50 entries were received for the Trustpower Rotorua Lakes Community Awards. Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick encourages people to get behind both awards.

"We are extremely grateful for the very important contribution to our community of all the wonderful people who volunteer for everything from caring for the elderly to working with youth, coaching sports teams and fundraising for worthy causes. The community could not function without the efforts of these people and the Trustpower Community Awards and Rotorua Lakes Council Community Awards are one small way we can thank them and recognise their contribution to making our district a better place" says Mayor Chadwick.

Entry forms are available from Council offices or service centres or can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards and www.rotorualc.nz. Entry forms can also be received by calling Emily Beaton on 0800 87 11 11 extn 4310.

The Trustpower Community Awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. Category winners receive $500, runners-up receive $250 and the Supreme Winner will take home $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards. Last year’s Trustpower Rotorua Lakes Community Awards Supreme Winner was Te Waiariki Purea Trust.

Don’t forget, entries for both Awards programmes close at 5pm on Thursday 13 April.