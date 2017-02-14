Enquiries continue into Eden Terrace abduction

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 11:31

Statement by Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Auckland City Police

Enquiries continue this morning into the search for a man who dragged a woman into his car in Eden Terrace yesterday afternoon.

Police have received more than twenty calls since yesterday afternoon and this information is being assessed and followed up wherever possible.

A large team of Police are working on the enquiry as the hunt for the man continues.

A leaflet drop in the area is underway this morning.

Uniformed Police officers are going door to door in the area, seeking any information from residents.

CCTV footage taken from residential and business cameras in the area continues to be reviewed but at this stage there is no photo or footage available of the car that the man used in the attack.

Several specialist groups including the Police Criminal Profiling Unit are also involved in the investigation.

The victim has been released from hospital and is recovering from her injuries.

She is speaking with Detectives again this morning and Police and Victim Support continue to support her after her ordeal.

Police still want to hear from anyone who has seen a man of the description;

-Maori or Pacific Islander aged in his 30’s

-Large build

-Around 184 centimetres tall

-Tattoos on both arms

-He was wearing a red and white checked shirt, with a grey t-shirt underneath

The car is described as;

-Dark silver or grey

-A medium-sized SUV similar to a RAV 4 or Honda CRV

-Described as being very clean inside

The number to call has changed since yesterday and media are respectfully asked to amend copy if possible to reflect this.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigation team on 09 302 6558.

Information can also be given anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.