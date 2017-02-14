$100k for South Island youth development opportunities

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 12:16

A new partnership between the Government and Ngai Tahu will benefit young people living in rural and isolated areas of the South Island, Youth Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"As part of this partnership, around 250 young people will be supported to take part in mentoring and leadership programmes run by Ngai Tahu," says Ms Kaye.

"An important aspect of the partnership is that it will reach out to those living in remote areas, where this type of opportunity isn’t normally available."

The Government and Ngai Tahu Funds will each invest $50,000 to support a range of programmes.

"The funding provided by the partners will support initiatives including wananga outdoor education, skills development in the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths, and using Te Reo and culture as a vehicle for leadership and youth engagement," says Ms Kaye.

"This is about building young people’s capability and resilience by strengthening their personal and cultural identity, enhancing their sense of self-worth and helping them develop positive attributes and skills such as leadership and problem solving."

The investment announced today is being made under the Partnership Fund which sees the Government co-invest with business, philanthropic, iwi and other partners to grow youth development opportunities.

"This is the first partnership with iwi under the Partnership Fund, and will enable more of our young people to build skills, self-confidence and a path to a successful future."