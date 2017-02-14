Hastings Police investigate suspicious fire

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 12:30

Hastings Police are appealing for information following a suspicious shed fire that occurred on a rural property over the weekend.

The fire was reported to Police just after 2.30pm on Sunday 12 February 2017.

The shed sat on a large cropping paddock on property in the northern outskirts of Hastings and had no neighbouring buildings close by.

The shed had no power source and the Fire Safety Officer reported there was no reason for the fire to have started on its own.

Police are currently treating the fire as suspicious.

"The property is just down the road from Splash Planet and due to the warm weather on Sunday it is likely there would have been a number of people in the area" says Detective Warren Simpson of the Hawkes Bay CIB.

"If anyone who was in the area around the time of the fire remembers seeing anything suspicious, we ask that they get in touch with us"

Anyone who has information about the fire that could assist Police with their investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Warren Simpson on 06 211 3858 or 021 191 3234. Alternatively, you can also report information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.