Police appeal for witnesses to central Dunedin assault

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 13:16

Police are looking for witnesses to an assault that took place in the Octagon and then in Upper George Street area just prior to 1am on Saturday 11 th February 2017.

A female and male were involved in the incident where the woman was assaulted. It appears members of the public may have tried to intervene to assist and another assault took place.

Police would like to speak to those people or anyone that may have information that may assist the inquiry.

Please contact Dunedin Central Police Station on 03 471 4800 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.