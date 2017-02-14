One of New Zealand’s top luxury lodges on the market

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 13:28

Greenhill Lodge, a 73 acre property with rich Hawke’s Bay heritage, is on the market, offering a new owner an exciting opportunity to own a piece of Hawke’s Bay history as well as a globally recognised luxury accommodation lodge.

The property, marketed by Colliers International and set amongst a hilltop with sweeping views over the hills and farmland, was once part of Mareakakaho Station and built in 1898. It is set amidst the tranquil countryside of Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand and is currently operated as a luxury accommodation lodge, part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World. Colliers International Broker, Danny Blair, says that this is a great opportunity for a buyer to own this unique property as a private residence or make the most of its outstanding reputation in the global tourism market and continue to operate it as boutique luxury accommodation.

Mr Blair says that to be accepted to be part of the prestigious network of 520 Small Luxury Hotels of the World operating across the world, with nine located in New Zealand, each hotel must exceed the 1000+ applications received every year. Only 5% reach the level of personalised service and luxury required to be successful.

"Greenhill Lodge was recently awarded the highest accolade for Small Luxury Hotels in 2016 with the ‘Commitment to Quality award’ rated as the best hotel globally for quality amongst the hotels in the group. The new owner has the opportunity to continue this membership so long as the quality of the property is maintained at a luxury level," he says.

The Lodge is located 25 minutes to Napier and 15 minutes to Havelock North or Hastings and has over 50 wineries in close proximity. Offering splendid accommodation through its 7 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, the Lodge’s primary building offers a range of high quality guest amenities including a drawing room, dining room and billiard room. These spaces lead to a range of outdoor spaces including the deep north facing veranda, rear sheltered courtyard and the manicured gardens beyond. The property also enjoys a three level turret offering significant views across the surrounding farmland. In separate structures are located the two bedroom cottage with its feature private outdoor bathtub and the Lodge office space, gymnasium and storage areas.

Mr Blair says that that extensive capital expenditure has been committed to upgrading of the gardens and the perennial borders including the replanting and re-establishing of rocks, soil and new plants, extension of the underground irrigation system, tree planting around all areas of the garden and farmland, new water filtering system and pump shed, fresh water supply to marquee area for weddings, specialised arborists tree trimming and shaping, new swimming pool pump filter and refurbishment of the croquet pavilion with electricity installed for weddings.

Being located rurally, water for the property is drawn by pump from the Awanui stream, pumped up to holding tanks at the rear of Greenhill with ROW covenants and distributed by meter to three neighbours with the cost shared for the electricity and maintenance of the pump. The farm land surrounding Greenhill Lodge is leased to Opuatia Farms Ltd expiring in February 2018 and it is expected that a new lease may be agreed without much difficulty with either the existing lessor or a new party if the new owner wished.

"This is a great opportunity for the new owners to take on a distinctive property that has a reputation for luxury, exceptional quality and history and either make it their own private sanctuary or make the most of an opportunity to become part of the exclusive luxury lodge sector in New Zealand." The property is for sale by negotiation.