Safe Zone returns to central city night life

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 13:17

The Auckland Safe Zone will be back in lower Queen Street at night from 24 February to 18 March, to provide a haven for anyone out experiencing the inner city night life.

The Safe Zone is a safe place for people who may have consumed alcohol or drugs and may be in need of medical attention, hydration, support and advice.

Red Frogs NZ and St John will be based at the zone from 10pm to 4am on weekend nights and on the Wednesday and Thursday nights of student orientation week.

"Auckland is a great city to enjoy at night. I hope people will choose to drink responsibly, drink plenty of water, have a decent meal and make good decisions when trying to get home," says Council’s Community Development and Safety Committee Chair, Councillor Cathy Casey.

"However, despite the best plans, sometimes people enjoying the late night scene in the city may need a little help to sober up, get hydrated, stay safe or get home, or even get medical attention, and that’s what the Safe Zone is for," she says.

Last year more than 10,000 people visited the Safe Zone for social support and hydration and another 71 were assessed and treated by St John, reducing the number of people transported to the emergency department.

Now in its fifth year, the Auckland Safe Zone is a joint initiative established in the central city by Auckland Council, ACC, St John and Red Frogs NZ. It is also supported by Global Security, NZ Police, the Health Promotion Agency and Heart of the City.

Auckland Safe Zone will be located in Lower Queen Street, from 10pm to 4am overnight on:

- Friday 24 and Saturday 25 February

- Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 March (student orientation week)

- Friday 3 and Saturday 4 March

- Friday 10 and Saturday 11 March

- Friday 17 and Saturday 18 March

Aucklanders are encouraged to look out for the zone and usher anyone through to this safe area if they look like they might need support.