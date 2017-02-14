CentrePort staff mourn loss of colleague

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 13:52

CentrePort staff are mourning the loss of a fellow worker who died in Wellington Hospital yesterday.

"Our primary concern is to support the man’s family who are grieving the loss of their much loved husband, father and brother," CentrePort Chief Executive Derek Nind said.

The 60-year-old man sustained serious head injuries at work on Tuesday 31 January.

"This has come as a shock to our small, tight-knit team, particularly those who worked alongside the man and immediately helped after the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the family and we are doing everything we can to provide support to them."

Mr Nind said the company was cooperating with health and safety inspectors from WorkSafe.

"We are conducting our own investigation while also working with WorkSafe on its investigation."