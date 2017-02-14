High pressure for South Island, low for North Island

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 13:59

A ridge of high pressure extends over the South Island on Thursday and Friday and should move away to the east during the weekend.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure is forecast to slowly extend southwards over the North Island during Thursday and Friday before weakening on Saturday.This trough is expected to bring a period of rain to northern and eastern parts of the North Island, with localised heavy falls and isolated thunderstorms possible in these areas.

There is low confidence of rainfall amounts reaching warning criteria in parts of Northland on Thursday, also parts of Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and western Bay of Plenty on Thursday and Friday and finally over the remainder of Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, northern Wairarapa, Waitomo, Taupo and the eastern ranges of Taihape and Manawatu on Friday and Saturday, as indicated on the chart.