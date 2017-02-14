New Lux Loungewear from Jockey

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 14:05

The Weekender range from Jockey puts a fashionable spin on loungewear

The Weekender is available at select Farmers stores nationwide

Jockey has launched its first loungewear collection - The Weekender.

The Weekender range is the first step for Jockey out of underwear into fashion.

"Jockey’s first loungewear collection was designed with the purpose of matching comfort and style," says Jockey Brand Manager, Nadia White.

"With loungewear being such a huge trend globally, we knew The Weekender range was the perfect next step for Jockey," Nadia White continues.

With a focus on elevating loungewear, The Weekender range incorporates soft jersey, cashmere and delicate woven materials. The first drop of the range will include tees, shorts, slips, pants, cardis and socks - everything you need to feel comfortably stylish this weekend.

Matilda Rice, Jockey Brand Ambassador, struggled to keep quiet about the launch of the new range.

"I am beyond excited that I can finally share The Weekender range," says Rice. "I fell in love with the gorgeous soft fabrics and pastel colours when I did the shoot - it was a mission to keep it from all my girlfriends!"

Available in selected Farmers stores and Independents, Jockey’s The Weekender ranges from $44.95 - $89.95