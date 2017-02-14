One person dead following Port Hills helicopter crash

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 15:56

Statement from Superintendent Lane Todd, Canterbury Metro Commander

One person has died following a helicopter crash this afternoon in the Port Hills area.

The crash happened just after 2.30pm in the area above the Suqar Loaf cark park.

The helicopter involved in the crash was involved in the emergency response to the fires in the Port Hills area.

Police are not in a position at this time to release details of the victim as the process to inform next of kin is still ongoing.

Police and the Civil Aviation Authority will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.