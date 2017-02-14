Napier water restrictions lifted

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 15:11

Napier residents are being urged to water wisely and save water where they can, now that Napier City Council has lifted level two water restrictions.

The city’s water reservoirs are in good shape, but summer isn’t over yet so Council would like people to remember to take heed of any water saving tips they come across, including the top tap tips Council is encouraging people to follow via social media.

Chlorine dosage of the Enfield Road reservoir has also stopped today.

The reservoir has been dosed regularly with chlorine since a positive e.coli reading was taken on Thursday 2nd February. It will take between 24 and 48 hours for the chlorine to be flushed from the city water supply.