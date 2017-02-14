Roadworks coming in Temuka's main street from 20 February

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 16:06

People who drive along Temuka’s King St, the north end, part of State Highway 1, should be ready for short delays from Monday, 20 February.

"The NZ Transport Agency’s crews will be rebuilding the highway surface and resealing the site between Cass and Lachlan Sts," says Transport Agency Journey Manager Lee Wright. "The highway will be one lane for several days, with Stop/Go manual traffic control. Drivers are requested to slow down around the work crew and equipment on the site."

People whose properties adjoin the highway may also have temporarily restricted access, however crews will provide assistance as much as possible. "We apologise for this inconvenience," she says.

The work is expected to take a month and needs to occur during the driest and warmest part of the year, says Ms Wright.

"Thanks to all Temuka and State Highway route drivers for slowing down and building in a little extra time from 20 February," she says. "It is helpful to get our highways in good condition for the winter and the years ahead."