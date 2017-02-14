Name released of woman killed in crash near Queenstown

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 16:20

Police have formally identified the person killed in a head on collision near the Crown Range intersection on SH 6 near Queenstown at about 2:00pm yesterday afternoon.

She was Susan Maree Cullen, a 49-year-old Australian National.

The driver of this vehicle, remains in a serious condition in Dunedin hospital.

The 23-year-old male and female occupants of the other vehicle both remain in a stable condition at Dunedin Hospital.

The Police investigation remains ongoing and the death has been referred to the Coroner.