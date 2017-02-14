Port Hills fires - no evacuations necessary in Governors Bay

|
Christchurch Police would like to reassure residents in Governors Bay that there is no risk to their properties due to the fires in the Port Hills.
There are no evacuations necessary in Governors Bay and the situation in the area is under control with no immediate risk or threat to residents.
