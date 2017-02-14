Eight whales stranded in Golden Bay

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 17:27

Eight pilot whales have stranded at Taupata Point south of Farewell Spit in Golden Bay this afternoon.

DOC staff and volunteers are keeping the eight stranded whales cool and wet by pouring buckets of water over them but it is not possible to attempt to refloat the whales tonight with the tide currently going out. The next high tide is shortly after 1am but it is not safe to refloat whales during darkness.

It is hoped the stranded whales will refloat themselves in the overnight high tide. DOC staff will search the coastline early tomorrow for any stranded whales.