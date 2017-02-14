Transformation gathers pace at Lincoln University

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 17:23

Lincoln University’s focus on improving its sustainability is paying off. The University embarked on a fitness programme in August 2016, and that resulted in a strong last quarter result showing financial performance well ahead of forecast with a positive surplus. The outlook for 2017 is strong.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Robin Pollard shared these results and other University developments with Lincoln University staff today at an all staff forum.

"Our institutional robustness has not been easily won but expenditure reductions and efficiency improvements have seen our finances return to positive, giving us the confidence to move ahead," he said. "The return to surplus for 2016 and measures included in the 2017 budget have the University on track to achieve low risk status in the government’s monitoring framework."

Professor Pollard updated staff on student numbers, earthquake insurance settlements, research income, and improved results from Lincoln University Farms. He also mentioned the ongoing due diligence and discussions around the proposed transfer of the Telford campus.

Lincoln’s 2017 focus is on improving the attractiveness of studying at the university; with responsibility for course offerings resting with each faculty.

2017 Directions

Lincoln University is moving ahead with renewed vigour and confidence, according to Professor Pollard, and the University is in good shape to set a path for the future.

The University’s Transformation Programme aims to reassess and re-articulate the vision for Lincoln University, to best achieve the vision set by the Lincoln University Council. A Transformation Board is being appointed, which will engage widely with people and organisations with a stake in the future success of Lincoln University, providing feedback to guide the University in this next phase of its development. Professor Robin Pollard is leading the consultation and all stakeholders will have the opportunity to provide input. This programme will take place over the next six to eight months.

University staff have also been updated on progress for the new Lincoln University-AgResearch joint facility. The business case for this major infrastructure project was submitted to Hon Paul Goldsmith, Minister for Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment last month. The facility will provide a new operating model for learning clusters, allowing multi-institutional and multi-disciplinary collaboration. A new concept is that everyone is engaged in learning, from first year students through to professional researchers. "Learning involves teaching, research and experiences, and the joint facility will be ideal for that," Professor Pollard said.