CCTV released of car believed to used in Eden Terrace abduction

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 17:06

Police investigating the abduction of a woman in Eden Terrace yesterday are releasing CCTV footage of a car believed to be the offender’s at the time the woman was inside.

The footage (two clips up now on the Auckland City Police Facebook page) was taken on a camera on Haslett Street.

The time on the camera shows 1.53pm, however the clock on the camera is slow by 4 minutes and the actual time was 1.57pm.

The footage shows the car approaching the no-exit end of the street and the driver turns the vehicle around.

The next clip shows the car from another angle speeding away and turning left down Copeland Street.

"We believe that it is highly likely that this is the vehicle we’re looking for and that the victim was inside the car during this time.

The victim has described being flung headfirst into the foot-well of the passenger seat by the offender, and being upside down and struggling to get out " says Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe, Auckland City Police.

The victim escaped from the car on Copeland Street, several hundred metres away from where the footage was filmed.

The two women seen in the second clip are not the witnesses who saw the victim fall out of the car.

"The car seems to be black in the footage, that may be because of the light at the time and the camera, we are however keeping an open mind and it could be black, but it could also be dark grey or silver" he says

Anyone who recognises this car is asked to call the investigation team immediately on 09 302 6558.