Police charge man with attack on woman in Eden Terrace

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 23:26

A 30 year-old man has been arrested and charged tonight with the abduction and attack on a woman in Eden Terrace yesterday afternoon.

The man was located by Police and taken into custody in the suburb of Mt Albert, just after 8pm this evening.

He has been taken back to the Auckland Central Police station and will spend the night in custody.

He has been charged with the following;

- Aggravated wounding

- Abduction for the purpose of unlawful sexual connection

- Indecent assault

- Burglary (related to a separate incident)

The man will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow morning.

"We’ve spoken to the victim and told her the news, she is very relieved.