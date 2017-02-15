Missing five-year-old found safe and well

|
Waikato Police are pleased to report the five-year-old girl reported missing from a Fairfield address last night has been found safe and well.
She was located this morning and is being reunited with her family.
Police would like to thank everyone who reported possible sightings of the missing girl as well as those who expressed their concern and support for her family.
