Police search for 5-year-old girl, missing from Fairfield

Tuesday, 14 February, 2017 - 23:06

Waikato Police are searching for a 5-year-old girl, who has been missing from a Fairfield address for approximately four hours.

Gloria is believed to have walked off in the Ross Crescent, Fairfield area, northeast of central Hamilton, during the early evening on Tuesday 14 February, 2017.

Police are door-knocking throughout the area and a search and rescue operation has been launched.

Gloria is described as Polynesian, olive-tanned skinned, with curly black-coloured hair.

At the time she was last seen, Gloria was wearing a grey t-shirt over a pink t-shirt and had blue trousers on.

Anyone who lives in Fairfield, particularly in the Ross Crescent, Holland Road or Heaphy Terrace areas, should thoroughly check their entire properties and surrounding areas for possible sightings.

The parents are being supported at this distressing time.

Any sightings or information on her whereabouts should be reported immediately to 111.