Name released in Port Hills helicopter crash

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 07:51

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man killed in a helicopter crash in the Port Hills yesterday.

He was 38-year-old David Steven Askin of Waimakariri. Mr Askin was supporting the emergency response to the Port Hills fires at the time of the crash.

Police offer their sympathies to the friends and family of Mr Askin at this tragic time.

Investigations by Police and the Civil Aviation Authority into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.