New Qualifications at UCOL

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 08:27

Change is in the air for qualifications at UCOL this year with some brand new qualifications in subjects like animal care, business and hospitality available, as well as some new New Zealand qualifications that have replaced local ones.

UCOL Executive Director Education and Applied Research Dr Jerry Shearman said it is exciting to have new qualifications become available to learners in the Region. "For example, animal care has become a popular study choice and we have expanded the range of programmes available to include the New Zealand Certificate in Animal Care level 3, the New Zealand Certificate in Animal Technology level 5, and the New Zealand Diploma in Veterinary Nursing level 6 (1 year). The level 5 and 6 options replace UCOL’s two year Diploma in Veterinary Nursing."

UCOL introduced the New Zealand Certificate in Cookery level 4, and the New Zealand Diploma in Cookery (Advanced) level 5 in 2016, with food and beverage certificates at level 3 and 4, as well as baking options available. "Hospitality and catering have great employment prospects and are popular all the time. Employers often look for UCOL graduates, who get to practice in our training kitchens and restaurants as part of their study," said Dr Shearman.

Another example are two new business certificates at level 3 and 4, the New Zealand Certificate in Business (Administration and Technology), which replace two older business qualifications. Students learn how to contribute to the productivity and efficiency of an office with employment options such as an administrator, receptionist, data entry operator, front line customer service, contact centre operator, secretary and office support worker.

"Nationally there has been a big push over the last few years by NZQA to update and streamline qualifications, mainly at certificate level. At UCOL we are taking up many of these new qualifications which means we have the latest and up to date options available to learners in our Regions," said Dr Shearman. Overall UCOL has around the same number of qualifications to offer.

UCOL is also working on some new developments with its degrees, such as applying for accreditation with the Chartered Accountants of Australia/New Zealand (CAANZ) so that graduates of the Bachelor of Applied Management (Accountancy) can work towards gaining their chartered accountancy. "We are in the process for applying for accreditation and are expecting an outcome any day. As soon as this comes through our 2017 students will be the first to benefit."

Dr Shearman said that importantly, learners in the region have great learning options at a tertiary level, and polytechnics such as UCOL are continuing to provide quality education and internationally recognized qualifications. "We want the community to know that we are committed to the success of all our learners."

"Our students want jobs at the end of their study, and these qualifications are designed to help them get there. Employers in the region need a skilled workforce and UCOL is providing them with a talent pool to choose from in the areas they need them. The majority of UCOL programmes include work placements or similar industry experience, creating links for students and employers before students even graduate. This year we are finding that interest in trades qualifications in particular are strong as people are realising the high employment prospects and earning potential."

Secondary school students choosing to study both at school and at UCOL are also on the increase, with a range of free options.

Enrolments are open for programmes at UCOL starting mid February through to mid March.