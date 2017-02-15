No stranded whales in Golden Bay this morning

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 08:46

No stranded whales have been found in a search by DOC rangers this morning of Golden Bay coastline on Farewell Spit and down to Collingwood.

It appears the eight whales that stranded yesterday afternoon at Taupata Point, south of Farewell Spit, have re-floated in the overnight high tide.

At this time, it is not known where the pod of pilot whales that has been in Golden Bay in recent days is.

DOC staff are ready to respond should there be any further whale strandings in the area.