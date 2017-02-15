Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 09:23

Stay informed when you need it most by downloading the Red Cross hazards App from Google Play for android devices or the App Store for Apple customers.

The alerts come from official agencies like our Council, MetService, Civil Defence and GNS Science to name a few. The app allows you to:

- Get Emergency alerts

- Send 'I am safe' messages to friends and family

- Monitor up to five locations

There are also step-by-step guides to assembling survival items, making a getaway kit and creating a household emergency plan. The app can also pre-load guides in case you lose mobile coverage, as well as having a disaster toolkit including a torch, audible alarm and a strobe light.

Extreme fire risk for the Coromandel Peninsula

The fire risk for the Coromandel Peninsula is extreme to say the least and we're asking the public to respect the on-going fire ban we currently have in place.

"We are in a critical position on the Coromandel that any possible fire outbreaks could do significant damage to our natural environment, along with people's properties" says Garry Towler, Controller for Thames Valley Civil Defence.

The National Rural Fire Authority’s (NRFA) latest report indicates the weather outlook for February - April 2017 is expected to be relatively dry and warm for the north and east of the North Island. Therefore, dangers and severities continue to stay very high and could potentially worsen over February.

The Thames Valley is identified in the report as a specific area to watch.

"I monitor the fire weather indices from the remote automatic weather stations placed across the Coromandel Peninsula," explains Paul Shaw, Principal Rural Fire Officer for Thames Valley Civil Defence. "The fine fuel moisture code indicates how easily a fire will start and it has been constantly sitting in the very high to extreme levels," says Mr Shaw.

"Extreme danger is when our measurements get to 300, however we have constantly been registering above 400 and reaching as high as 475," says Mr Shaw. "These are the highest readings in many years and therefore extreme caution should be taken to make sure no fires are lit during this period," Mr Shaw adds.

We have had below normal rainfall over the Coromandel and predictions for February continue to be ‘very dry’ conditions prevailing with no significant rain forecast in the foreseeable future.

"The current rain we are getting will not be enough to relieve the situation, with the forecast to go back to warm and dry conditions," says Mr Shaw.

The extended ‘Total Fire Ban’ continues until further notice and covers all lands within the Thames-Coromandel and Hauraki District Council areas, including Department of Conservation Lands and the Forest areas owned by Ernslaw One, Matariki Forests and CFG NZ Company Ltd.

"With more people building their homes and holiday homes in bush covered areas to take advantage of the natural beauty of our Coromandel Peninsula, the risk to life and property in these fire danger conditions is significant," says Mr Shaw.

Emergency services are currently dealing with a number of fires around Hawke's Bay in the region's dry, windy conditions.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence declared a state of emergency on Monday and asked members of the public to stay away from the fires.

"It is devastating to see the destruction across the Hawke's Bay in the past week," says Mr Towler. "If you see something suspicious, don’t hesitate to call 111," reinforces Mr Towler.

To read the full report click here and for helpful hints check out the public awareness page here on the National Rural Fire Authority website.

For more information on the Total Fire Ban see www.tcdc.govt.nz/fire and follow us on Facebook for regular updates.