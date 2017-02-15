Striking visual protest today to mark launch of new health coalition

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 09:34

Two hundred life-size cutouts of health workers will mark the launch of a new coalition for a fully-funded health system, YesWeCare.nz.

The community-health workforce coalition will begin their campaign outside Greenlane Hospital at 214 Green Lane West Road, Epsom, Auckland at 4pm, Wednesday 15 February.

Each of the cut-outs represents 100 staff missing due to the National Government’s underfunding of the health system.

The Council of Trade Unions (CTU) estimates the Government has underfunded health by more than $1.85 billion, because funding hasn’t kept pace with the growing and ageing population.

The protest outside Greenlane Hospital is the first stop in a roadshow which will stop at 38 towns and cities around New Zealand during March.

"The YesWeCare roadshow will collect the stories of ordinary Kiwis who’ve been affected by the underfunding in the health system," PSA National Secretary Glenn Barclay says.

"Consumer NZ’s recent Cost of Living survey found healthcare costs were New Zealanders’ greatest concern above housing.

"YesWeCare is calling on the Government to restore health funding and ensure every Kiwi gets the health care they need when they need it."

NOTES

The YesWeCare coalition includes 83,000 Kiwis working in health, ActionStation and the People's Mental Health Review.

Unions include the Council of Trade Unions, New Zealand Nurses Organisation, Public Service Association, E tÅ«, First Union and Unite.

YesWeCare.nz is the local arm of a global campaign Public Health for All run by the Public Service International (PSI). PSI represents 20 million working people.

For roadshow dates and locations visit: www.yeswecare.nz/roadshow/list