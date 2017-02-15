Waingaro Road dairy robbery - CCTV images

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 09:50

Police investigating the aggravated robbery of the Waingaro Road Dairy, Ngaruawahia on Tuesday 7 February can now release CCTV footage of the incident.

Anyone who believes they may know who these offenders are is asked to contact Huntly Police on 07 828 7560 or give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Three young men wearing masks entered the store at approximately 4.30pm on 7 February. They were each carrying weapons including a pistol, a golf club and another blunt object.

The offenders stole a large amount of tobacco and cigarettes before exiting the dairy and leaving the scene in a stolen vehicle - a blue/green 1997 Nissan Sentra hatchback.

This car had been taken from a Ngaruawahia address earlier in the day.

It was dumped outside an early childhood centre in Brownlee Avenue, approximately 600-700 metres away from the Waingaro Dairy.

The three offenders are believed to be aged in their late teens or early twenties, have skinny to medium builds, were all approximately 5’9’’ - 5’11" tall, wearing dark coloured long shorts, lighter coloured hoodies and had masks covering their faces.

- Detective Russell Crawford, Huntly-Ngaruawahia CIB