Six candidates for Mauao by-election

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 10:05

Six candidates have been nominated for election to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council in the Mauao Māori Constituency by-election scheduled for March this year.

The nominees are Carlton Bidois, Antoine Coffin, Matire Duncan, Paora Paul Martin, Matemoana McDonald and Christopher Stokes.

Electoral Officer Robyn Garrett said that voting packs will be posted to voters on the Mauao Māori electoral roll from 20 March 2017. Voting will close at midday on 11 April 2017.

Only voters registered on the Māori electoral roll in the Mauao Māori constituency will be eligible to vote in the by-election. The Mauao Māori constituency extends from the top of the Kaimai Mamaku ranges to Waihī Beach and Ōtamarākau, including Katikati, Tauranga, Matakana, Te Puke, Maketū, Pongakawa and the surrounding areas.

Further information about the by-election is available at www.boprc.govt.nz/byelection.