Tai Tapu/Port Hills fire update

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 10:14

Firefighting operations are continuing today on the Tai Tapu/Port Hills fires.

Overnight increased fire activity was reported around midnight in the area above Governors Bay. Multiple fire units were called in from around the region to assist in firefighting and protecting properties.

At approximately 3am fire and police evacuated around 107 residents from the Allandale area near Governors Bay, due to the fire risk.

The Christchurch City Council has activated an Emergency Operations Centre to coordinate the welfare operation which includes a welfare centre at the Governors Bay school. The school is closed today. At this stage no further evacuations are anticipated.

This morning fifteen helicopters and two aircraft are operating at three locations:

- The priority for firefighters is the area above Governors Bay

- Marley Hill where there is fire activity near the Sign of the Kiwi

- Early Valley where the fire has largely been controlled but hotspots are continuing to burn.

Around 15 fire crews, with 120 firefighters and support crew, are involved in ground operations this morning. No further property damage has been reported overnight.

The current weather conditions at the site are moderate easterly winds which are assisting with operations on the Governors Bay site. A change to north east winds is forecast for later today.

The Christchurch Adventure Park remains closed today, with firefighters working to control hotspots in that area.

Road closure information (note there are no changes to closures from the last update 6.30pm Tuesday 14 February):

- Kennedys Bush Road is closed form the roundabout at Rock Hill Drive. This includes the southbound cycle track

- Worsleys Track from Worlseys Road is closed

- Dyers Pass Road is closed between Hackthorne Road to Governors Bay Road. Use the Lyttelton Tunnel or Gebbies Pass as the alternate route

- Summit Road is closed between Gebbies Pass and Rapaki Track

- Old Tai Tapu Road is closed between Osterholts Road and Early Valley Road

- Early Valley Road is closed

- Holmes Road and Holmeswood Rise - Residents are allowed access to their homes. Not open to through traffic

Emergency Services continue to request that people stay well away from the area and off the roads so that they can do their job and keep people safe. Recreational mountain bikers, walkers and runners should also stay off the Port Hills between the suburb of Huntsbury and (also including) Kennedys Bush. For updates to road closures please visit www.tfc.govt.nz.