TAIC opens inquiry into Christchurch helicopter crash

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 10:51

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has opened an inquiry into the fatal accident yesterday afternoon involving a Squirrel helicopter engaged in fire-fighting operations on the hills above Christchurch.

Chief Investigator Tim Burfoot said the Commission’s Christchurch-based investigator was on site soon after the crash and had completed an initial survey and secured some evidence by dusk last night.

An additional two Wellington-based investigators were travelling to Christchurch this morning.

"Our intention is to go back on site this morning but we will be guided by the Fire Service on whether that is safe or not, given there is still active fire-fighting in the area."

The Commission’s role is to investigate the circumstances and causes of accidents so lessons learnt can help prevent similar accidents in the future.