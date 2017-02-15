Investigations continue into Port Hills helicopter crash

|
Police, and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal helicopter crash in the Port Hills yesterday.
Assessments continue to be made today as to what sort of scene examination can be undertaken, as the fire situation there unfolds.
Alongside a scene examination, Police continues to work on the wider investigation making further inquiries.
