Update to Kensington roundabout roadworks

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 11:18

Another major roading project in the Kensington area is reaching a milestone this week.

This NZTA work will be done at night, between 6pm and 7am.

During the night works, state highway traffic will be limited to a single lane, with the Kensington Avenue intersection closed to all traffic.

By 7am each morning the state highway will be returned to normal traffic layout and the intersection with Kensington Avenue reopened.

Weather permitting, the asphalt surface is programmed to be undertaken over a 10-day period commencing 6pm Friday 17 February, finishing 7am Monday 27 February.

Once complete, this project will complement traffic flow streamlining and safety projects between Mill Road and Western Hills Drive, along Nixon Street.