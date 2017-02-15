Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub scores $200,000 from SKY

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 11:46

The money will be used to provide scoreboards, PA systems and camera towers for the multi-code facility, which is set to become the home of athletics, rugby league, tennis and hockey in Canterbury.

SKY’s six-figure gift is the final instalment in the company’s $1 million five-year commitment to help repair the city.

SKY chief executive John Fellet says: "NgÄ Puna Wai Sports Hub will replace facilities lost during the earthquakes, while also providing more sporting infrastructure in the expanding south western part of Christchurch.

"The athletics track is due to open in a year and, of course, once competitions get underway, you need to be able to provide commentary and announce results. Given SKY is the leading sports broadcaster in New Zealand, it seemed a great fit for our final $200,000 donation to provide this equipment for the hub."

SKY’s gift will be handed over to Sport Canterbury Chief Executive Julyan Falloon at a community event onsite at 2pm on Friday, 17 February, 2017. Media and the public are welcome. Also attending will be shot put star Tom Walsh, Sport and Recreation Minister Dr Jonathan Coleman and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

Sport Canterbury CEO Julyan Falloon, says SKY’s generous donation will be vital to the success of the hub. "The scoreboards, timing systems, public address systems and camera towers will enable events at NgÄ Puna Wai Sports Hub to be covered in a suitably professional manner, whether it’s a grassroots meet or at the high performance level."

SKY’s $1 million commitment to the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust saw it give $200,000 to repair Garrick Park in 2013, with the same amount donated to West Spreydon School in 2014 to restore the community’s much-loved swimming pool.

In 2015, SKY’s donation was used to fast-track repairs to the Denton Oval cycling track and last year it gave large artificial sports turfs to 11 primary schools across Christchurch.

"Right from the start, we chose to focus our efforts on sports and recreational facilities as these are fundamental to the health and wellbeing of local communities, particularly their young people," says Fellet.