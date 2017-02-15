Council prepares for major repair

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 11:53

Hamilton City Council will be holding a briefing for media this afternoon regarding a major urgent repair on the city’s water network relating to the riverbank subsidence on 2 February.

The repair involves stabilising a section of river bank and securing the site of the city’s Eastern Bulk Water Main - two major water pipes which normally supply around 27,000 homes.

The Council has an expert project team assembled but this is a difficult repair and further subsidence or unexpected issues during the repair could affect water supplies to the city.

Unexpected incidents or planned outages during the repair could mean the city would again move to its highest water alert level, as it did when the pipe was breached earlier in the month.

This is a complex issue and this briefing is intended to provide context to media as the repair progresses.

City Waters Unit Manager Maire Porter and Incident Manager Trent Fowles will be available for interview after the briefing.

Background:

On Thursday February 2, land subsidence on the bank of the Waikato River affected a valve housing for the Eastern Bulk Main. It is estimated up to 200 cubic metres of the river bank collapsed. The Eastern Bulk Main runs under the Waikato River from the city’s water treatment plant opposite Hamilton Gardens.

The breach interrupted supply to the Gardens for irrigation and water features.

Water was supplied to the eastern side of the city via the Western Bulk Main and from water stored in reservoirs as a repair was commenced.

By late Thursday evening the City Waters and City Delivery teams were successful in restoring a normal level of service to customers utilising one of the two eastern bulk water mains. On Friday afternoon while preparing to make a final repair to the connection joint on the second eastern bulk water main, we had a further failure of an associated valve.

This once again required both eastern bulk main supplies to be temporarily isolated and for water to diverted from the western bulk water main to supply the city.

This repair was completed approximately 10.30pm on Friday evening, and the city returned to Water Alert Level 1 on Sunday.