Police seek Aaron Patrick John Ellis

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 13:01

Police are seeking to locate Aaron Patrick John Ellis, 43 years old.

Ellis has two warrants to arrest for failing to appear in court.

He is 186cm tall and of medium build.

If you know Ellis' whereabouts, or have information which might help Police locate him, please contact Palmerston North Police on 06 351 3600.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.