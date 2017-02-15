NZTA welcomes Board of Inquiry decision

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 12:38

The NZ Transport Agency has welcomed the decision to refer the applications for the Northern Corridor Improvements project to a Board of Inquiry, saying it is an exciting milestone for improving Auckland’s transport connections.

The Minister for the Environment has agreed with an Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) recommendation that the project is nationally significant and a Board of Inquiry is the best process to consider the applications.

"The Board of Inquiry is expected to sit later this year and will provide a robust process that enables the Transport Agency to build this project as quickly as possible, with great environmental and community outcomes being considered alongside the best value for money," says Brett Gliddon, the Transport Agency’s Auckland Highway Manager.

"The Northern Corridor Improvements project will help improve connections between the Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) and State Highway 18 and will complete the Western Ring Route, providing an additional choice to State Highway 1."

It will also improve local roads, new walking and cycling paths and extend the Northern Busway through to Albany Bus Station.

"The Transport Agency has worked closely with the community as we’ve developed plans for the Northern Corridor Improvements and the independent Board of Inquiry process will now provide an excellent formal opportunity for people supporting or opposing the plans to have their submissions heard and considered."

A public submission period is now being run by the EPA, with information sessions including access to advice from a Friend of the Submitters being held over the next few weeks. The public is also able to view the plans in more detail and talk to the design team about what has been lodged at two drop-in days being held at the Northern Corridor offices in March.

Drop in days will be held Weds 8 March and Weds 15 March 9-4pm at the Northern Corridor infohub, 33A Apollo Drive. The project team will be available to answer questions and show copies of the design.

People can also email or call the 0800 NCI PROJECT to make an appointment.

To find out more about the EPA’s public submission process and how to make a submission, visit http://www.epa.govt.nz/Resource-management/nci. For more information about the Northern Corridor Improvements, information on the drop-in days or to read the application and supporting documents visit www.nzta.govt.nz/auckland-northern-corridor.