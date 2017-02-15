Port Hills/Tai Tapu fires - Media Briefing 4pm

|
[ login or create an account ]
Selwyn District Principal Rural Fire Officer Douglas Marshall will hold a media briefing on the Port Hills/Tai Tapu fires this afternoon:
- 4.00pm
- At the Cordon Point on Cnr Old Tai Tapu Road/Osterholts Road
Please assemble on road verge before the road bridge
Note - Cordon Points
Cordon Points remain in place in the Early Valley Road area. Emergency services are not able to relax the cordon points or allow media access inside the cordon points at this stage.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.