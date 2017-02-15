Christchurch Police warn against use of drones near fire

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 14:01

An important message from Police - please don’t use drones near the Port Hills as fire crews work to battle the fires burning.

Police are concerned that people have been using drones in the area to photograph the blazes.

While we understand the appeal here, it is important people stop doing this, as it poses a major safety risk to helicopters.

There are a number of aircraft flying in the area as they try to put out the blaze and for that reason the Civil Aviation Authority has enforced a restricted airspace. (Please see attached image for a map of the zone)

In essence this means members of the public are not allowed to operate a drone in this area. The restriction is in place until 1pm, Friday 17 February but may be extended if necessary.

We ask that people take this advice seriously as people caught using drones in this area can face charges.