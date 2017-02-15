Orion services further impacted by Port Hills fire

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 14:19

Orion restores services further impacted by Port Hills fire The Port Hills fire has further impacted power supply to parts of eastern Christchurch, affecting 89,000 customers.

Smoke or flames from the fires caused the Transpower 220 kV line to trip.

Orion has now restored supply to all affected customers.

Supply remains fragile however, due to the continuing fire threat.