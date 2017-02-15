Arrest in Hamilton East indecent assault

|
[ login or create an account ]
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in relation to an incident at a residence in Hamilton East overnight on 11 February.
The man will appear in Hamilton District Court today on charges of indecent assault and burglary.
It appears that the man entered the property through an unlocked door at around 3am, while the residents were asleep.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.