Low river levels prompt increased water restrictions in Far North

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 14:48

Very low levels in rivers and streams that supply drinking water have forced the Far North District Council to introduce tighter water restrictions for Omapere, Opononi, Paihia, Waitangi, Opua and Haruru Falls.

The level three restrictions were introduced in Paihia, Waitangi, Opua and Haruru Falls from today (Wednesday 15 February). Increased restrictions have been in place for Opononi and Omapere for a week.

Level three restrictions prohibit the use of outdoor hoses. This means all residents and businesses connected to council’s treated water supplies can only use a bucket to water gardens, and wash cars or boats. Filling private swimming pools from council water supplies is completely banned.

Level two restrictions remain in place for all other areas in the Far North banning the use of sprinklers, unattended garden hoses and automatic irrigation devices connected to council water supplies.

Acting General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management Jim Brooks said that the Waitangi River, which supplies Paihia, Waitangi, Opua and Haruru Falls, has fallen to a one-in-five-year drought level. Streams supplying Omapere and Opononi are also very low.

"To protect the river environment and ensure a continued water supply, we are asking water users in Paihia, Waitangi, Opua and Haruru Falls to step up their conservation efforts."

Northland Regional Council controls and protects all Northland rivers and streams, and permits the District Council to supply Paihia area residents with water drawn from the Waitangi River.

Mr Brooks said that recent rain had done little to recharge waterways and that heavy rains forecast for coming days were also unlikely to prove adequate.

"Over the past 25 days we’ve recorded an average of only 125mm falling across the district. Normally there would be more than 360mm over that period.

"For our waterways to recover, we need a good soaking of at least 150mm of rain spread over a week. In the meantime, level three restrictions remain in place and consumers must prioritise essential water use only. That is drinking, cooking and bathing."

He said staff would reassess the restrictions for the whole District early next week.

Exemptions to the water restrictions will be available in exceptional circumstances. Applicants must demonstrate significant hardship and have no practical alternative water source.

Residents concerned about restriction breaches or water leaks should contact the Council on 0800 920 029.

Further information on restrictions and tips on saving water can be found on the Be Waterwise Whakanuia to whakaaro ki te wai website bewaterwise.org.nz/