Power outages in Christchurch

Christchurch residents are advised to look out for each other and take extra care in power outages understood to be affecting the northern, eastern and central city.
It has affected signalled intersections and motorists are reminded to drive with care and observe the give-way rules.
Police have patrols in the city assisting those affected by the outages.
The public is reminded that Police remain contactable, and anyone with concerns is advised to contact emergency services.
