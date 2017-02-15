Road closure due to fire in Christchurch

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 15:30

Police in Christchurch are assisting the Fire Service with evacuations of Worsleys Road and the streets intersecting with Worsleys Road, because of a concerning wind shift.

Currently, Worsleys Road is closed from Cashmere Road to all members of the public.

Residents may be permitted access, but will need to report to Police staff at the cordons at the location.

If anyone has any concerns, they are advised to speak to Police at the cordons or phone emergency services.