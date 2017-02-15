Dunedin Police seeking witnesses to airport assault

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 15:40

Police are seeking witnesses to an assault that occurred in Dunedin early last Friday morning.

Just before 6am on 10 February 2017 a man was assaulted outside the main doors of Dunedin International Airport, during which he sustained a serious facial injury.

The victim was then assaulted again a short time later, this time near the Fire Station at the airport.

Following the second attack, the victim’s vehicle was unlawfully taken.

Police currently have two persons of interest in custody in relation to the incident, but are asking for any witnesses who may have been in the area around the time of the assault to come forward.

If you have any information that could assist Police with their investigation, please contact Constable Hamish Fraser 03 4714 800.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.