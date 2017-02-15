Precautionary boil water notice lifted for Lake Coleridge water supply

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 15:42

Residents connected to the Lake Coleridge water supply are advised they no longer need to boil water.

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for this supply for turbidity as adverse weather disturbed the water supply intake. When a water supply shows high turbidity, water treatment methods cannot be guaranteed to be effective.

Water supply turbidity levels have now lowered which means the treatment systems can operate effectively. Water samples have been taken showing the water supply is clear of E.coli and the water is safe to drink without boiling.

The Council wishes to thank residents for their patience while the notice was in place.