Further evacuations following Christchurch fires

|
[ login or create an account ]
Further evacuations are now underway due to the ongoing fire risk.
Houses on Kennedys Bush Road and its intersecting streets are being evacuated from Halswell Quarry up towards the end of Kennedys Bush Road.
Residents should leave their homes immediately and head to the Pioneer Recreation Centre for further information.
We thank residents for cooperating with emergency services at this time.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.