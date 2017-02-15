Further evacuations following Christchurch fires

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 17:00

Further evacuations are now underway due to the ongoing fire risk.

Houses on Kennedys Bush Road and its intersecting streets are being evacuated from Halswell Quarry up towards the end of Kennedys Bush Road.

Residents should leave their homes immediately and head to the Pioneer Recreation Centre for further information.

We thank residents for cooperating with emergency services at this time.