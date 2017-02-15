Orion prepared for any overnight issues

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 17:51

Orion remains on full alert, ready to respond to any issues with power supply as a result of the fires continuing in the Port Hills.

The unpredictability of the fire and the course it may take poses some threat to continuity of power supply to the Port Hills and the greater city.

It is possible that there will be further outages until the fires are fully extinguished.

Orion urges residents in the Port Hills area to take particular care around electricity at this time.

The company is working closely with emergency services to co-ordinate its response to any developments and ensure its customers are kept up to date as soon as information is made available.

For updates on outages around the city visit www.oriongroup.co.nz or call 03 363 9898 for more information.