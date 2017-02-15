Kaikoura claims lodgement period ends

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 17:45

The Earthquake Commission has received 26,875 claims following the close of the three month deadline for lodging claims for the 14 November Kaikoura earthquake.

Acting General Manager Customer and Claims John Johnston says that EQC is working with insurers to receive the remaining claims that were lodged with them and not yet received by EQC. The final number is expected to increase.

"EQC received claims from across New Zealand and the majority were received from customers in the main urban areas. The number of claims lodged for Christchurch was 5597 and 3972 were lodged by customers in Wellington city.

"Seventy per cent of the claims with EQC are for buildings only, with 11 per cent lodged for buildings and contents, nine per cent for contents, and the remaining ten per cent involving land damage.

"The areas around Kaikoura and Marlborough also suffered damage and the districts around the epicentre accounted for a relatively high claim number as well.

"Outside of Christchurch and Wellington, 3646 claims were from customers in Marlborough, 2189 in Hurunui, 2006 in Lower Hutt with 1715 lodged in the Kaikoura area. Again, we expect the numbers from across the regions to change once we have received the claims from the insurance companies."

Mr Johnston says that the Kaikoura earthquake had unique characteristics, and impacted on a large geographical area and on rural and urban customers, who have different requirements in terms of what support they need.

"EQC’s agreement with the insurance companies is a tailored approach to respond to this event and streamlines how customers’ claims are managed.

"The insurance companies are taking the lead on claims for damage to houses and contents. Once a claim is settled, the insurers will deduct the EQC excess from payments to customers, and EQC will reimburse the insurers for their assessments and for any settlement payments made on its behalf. Customers need to talk to EQC if they have suffered land damage.

"All parties under the agreement are working together to resolve customer claims."