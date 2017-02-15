Preparations begin for major water main repair

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 17:34

Hamilton City Council is preparing to undertake some extensive and difficult work to stabilise a critical piece of the city’s infrastructure.

The work, which begins this week, involves stabilising a section of the Waikato River bank around the Eastern Bulk Water Main pipes - two major water pipes which normally supply around 27,000 homes.

Earlier this month, land subsidence on the river bank affected a valve chamber for the main water pipes. It is estimated around 600 cubic metres of the river bank collapsed, affecting water supply to the city and interrupting supply to the Hamilton Gardens.

Urgent water conservation measures were implemented immediately and water was supplied to the eastern side of the city via the Western Bulk Main and from water stored in reservoirs during a two-day repair period.

A longer-term repair plan is now being developed and investigations have revealed substantial work is required to stabilise the area. The subsidence has also meant sections of protective sheeting and storm water housings have been pushed into the river, creating underwater obstructions and potential hazards for swimmers and other river users in the immediate area.

The repair work will be in difficult conditions and will require underwater demolition work, as well as work from land or by using earthmoving equipment mounted on a barge in the river.

"We have an expert team working on this, but there is always the possibility of unexpected events when working on critical infrastructure. While we have contingency and response plans in place, we also want our community to be aware of, and be prepared for, the potential for unexpected water outages over the next few weeks," says City Waters Unit Manager Maire Porter.

"When we had the initial land subsidence on 2 February, we requested urgent water conservation measures from the city. This included a halt on all non-essential outdoor water usage. The great response from Hamilton residents meant we were able to supply the city through the Western Bulk Main, and across the two days there were only a handful of water outages.

"If we have an unexpected event, or if we need to isolate the Eastern Bulk Main during the repair, we may again have to move to Water Alert Level 4 restrictions. It is also possible that there may be some temporary disruption to water supply in some areas," Maire Porter says.

"We will be working as quickly and carefully as we can around this critical piece of our city’s infrastructure, but we ask that residents are aware of the possibility of outages as we complete this important work."