Evacuation centres in place for Canterbury

Wednesday, 15 February, 2017 - 17:20

Houses on Kennedys Bush Road and its intersecting streets are being evacuated from Halswell Quarry up towards the end of Kennedys Bush Road.

Displaced residents in Selwyn are to make their way to Selwyn Events Centre on Meijer Drive, Lincoln for further information.

Christchurch residents who have been evacuated should head to Pioneer Recreation Centre on Lyttleton Street, Somerfield.

We thank residents for cooperating with emergency services.